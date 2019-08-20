New Penticton/Kelowna transit route ready to roll out

Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna will provide a direct trip to Kelowna from Penticton and Summerland

A direct Penticton to Kelowna, with a stop in Summerland, transit route will be launched on Sept. 3. (Photo courtesy of BC Transit)

A direct Penticton to Kelowna, with a stop in Summerland, transit route will be launched on Sept. 3.

Customers in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System will soon be able to better connect with the Kelowna Regional Transit System thanks to a partnership by BC Transit and the Regional District of South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The launch of the new route 70 Penticton/Kelowna will provide a direct trip to Kelowna from Penticton and Summerland. This service will provide two round trips at commuter times every weekday and will provide two additional midday trips on Mondays to improve connections to other areas within the South Okanagan-Similkameen region.

READ MORE: No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

Fares on the new route 70 Penticton/Kelowna will be $5 per trip. With the introduction of the new route 70 Penticton/Kelowna with increased service, the route 60 Kelowna/Osoyoos via Penticton that runs on Mondays only will be discontinued.

Another expansion in service includes adding two round trips to the route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton on Mondays. BC Transit said this was achieved by reallocating the by-request service to Summerland on the route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton. According to BC Transit that route was in low demand within the area it services.

READ MORE: BC Transit plans expansion of service for Penticton area

Other service adjustments include: the route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton will follow a fixed route in Penticton and Oliver, the by-request stop in Kaleden will move to the fire hall and implementing schedule adjustments to the route 50 Penticton/Princeton to integrate with the new 70 Penticton/Kelowna.

For more information on routes, schedules and fares in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.