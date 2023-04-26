New performing arts centre for Kelowna taking shape under latest budget

The city has budgeted $1 million for the feasibility, consultation and design of a new centre

Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) in Kelowna has one million reasons to smile.

The city has budgeted $1 million for the feasibility, consultation and design of a new centre in the 10-Year Capital Plan, which was reviewed by staff and council April 24.

“A larger, more modern venue in the heart of Kelowna’s Cultural District will be an enormous boon for our dynamic young city and the entire region,” said Myles Bruckal, CN-PAC president.

A post on the group’s website, dated April 23, includes an open letter to council expressing frustration that no money from a provincial grant received by the city was being directed towards the arts.

“We strongly believe that this is yet another missed opportunity. The city has repeatedly told us to ‘show us the money’. The provincial grant is just the kind of found money that would enable us to kickstart the process of building a badly-needed performing arts venue for our vibrant and growing community.”

The letter refers to the provincial Growing Communities Fund which saw the city collect $26.8 million.

City Manager Doug Gilchrist said an important part of proceeding with the centre is partnership development.

“Both the timing and the cost to taxpayers would be subject to how comprehensive of a partnership development we could get.”

Bruckal added CN-PAC is grateful for council’s commitment.

“By moving so quickly and decisively, the mayor and councillors have shown that they share our vision for the creation of an inviting, inspiring and contemporary performing arts centre for future generations.”

