A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary on Friday, March 27, 2020. Canadian Blood Services is reassuring the public that blood donated by those who have had COVID-19 or who have received the vaccine is safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New plasma donor centre to open in Kelowna this summer

Canadian Blood Services says there is a growing need for plasma donations

Canadian Blood Services’ location in Kelowna’s Dilworth Drive closed its doors on March 31.

The organization said it’s preparing a new centre that will focus on plasma donation to meet the increasing need for it in patient care.

Plasma is the protein-rich, straw-coloured liquid in blood that helps other components circulate throughout the body. Proteins in plasma are also key to producing a variety of specialized medications used to treat rare, life-threatening, chronic and genetic conditions.

“We have chosen to invest in Kelowna as a location for a state-of-the-art plasma donor centre because we are confident the community will be able to help meet the need for donated plasma,” Canadian Blood Services business development manager, Janna Pantella, said.

“People in Kelowna have been dedicated blood donors and have always responded generously to the need for blood. We are counting on them to do the same for plasma donation.”

The new donor centre will open in June, with staff preparing the new space for the summer opening.

And although the new centre will have a focus on plasma donations, the not-for-profit said those who want to donate blood will still be able to do that and there will be no change to how patients in Kelowna and surrounding communities receive blood.

Though it’s not open yet, those who want to donate can start booking appointments now by calling 1-888-2-DONATE or by visiting Canadian Blood Services’ website.

