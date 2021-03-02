New program helps Central Okanagan non-profits grow

The program will help organizations develop stronger management and resources, among others

A new program has launched to help Central Okanagan not-for-profits grow.

The Building Excellence and Sustainability Together Intensive (BESTI) is a cohort program that will provide a year-long training on capacity building, including developing stronger governance, management, administrative systems, financial resources and programs.

BESTI is offered through a partnership between Valley First, the Central Okanagan Foundation and the City of Kelowna.

“By working together, organizations will continue to strengthen their own capacity while looking for long-term sustainability to continue offering their valuable services to our region,” Valley First executive director Susan Byrom said.

The program will have local consultants lead not-for-profits through a process to develop a capacity enhancement plan. Participating organizations will also be awarded a $5,000 grant to start off their strategy building.

There will be a virtual information session on March 8 at noon, which interested organizations are encouraged to attend. To register for that session, click here.

For more information on BESTI, visit this website.

READ: St. John Ambulance aims to install 1,000 publicly accessible AEDs across B.C.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter