New proposal suggested for Gable Beach

Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed looks at property sale survey markings evident along the shoreline of Gable Beach. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

The District of Lake Country is proposing a new solution to the proposed sale of Gable Beach.

Staff will be recommending that funds from the sale of the unbuilt right-of-way perpendicular to Gable Road be used to purchase a beachfront property on the south side of the popular Coral Beach Park in Carr’s Landing.

The purchase would expand the footprint of Coral Beach Park by more than 30 percent. Additionally, about 50 feet of lakefront will be retained from the area of Gable Road end originally considered for disposition, according to the district.

Both the sale and purchase of lakefront land in Carr’s Landing will be on the council agenda March 6. Following a well-attended council meeting Nov. 7, where the proposed sale of Gable Road end property was discussed and deferred, the district met with representatives of the Carr’s Landing community and recreation association and other property owners in the area, said the district.

“We heard from a number of residents in the neighbourhood of Gable Beach since the sale of some lakefront land classified as ‘road end’ was proposed. The citizens emphasized how important they felt expanding public beach access was for the community,” said Mayor James Baker.

“We feel this is the win-win situation we were aiming for,” said Matt Vader, manager of strategic and support services at the district. “The proceeds of the Gable Road area land sale would go towards acquiring more public lakefront property in Carr’s Landing and not towards the Rail Trail. Coral Beach Park with its boat launch, playground, tennis/pickleball courts, picnic tables and washroom is heavily used.”

