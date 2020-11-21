Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

New public health orders result in changes to City of Kelowna services

No spectators allowed, fitness programs cancelled, more, outlined in new guidelines

New province-wide public health orders have changed the way things operate in Kelowna.

According to the City of Kelowna in a statement on Nov. 20, a number of services have been suspended.

Effective immediately, and until midnight on Dec. 7, no spectators will be allowed at sporting or recreation activities. High intensity fitness programs, offered through the City’s activity and program guide, are also cancelled for the next two weeks. This includes Spin and HIIT classes.

Cancellations will be posted online at Kelowna.ca/recreation over the next few days. There, you can also find information on maximum capacities and pre-booking systems.

In addition, funeral bookings through the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will be limited to a maximum of 10 attendees, including the officiant. Also, upcoming shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre will continue to be available but through live-stream only.

“We will continue to be flexible and adapt to the latest provincial direction,” states the city. “The city has already taken measures to move services online and reduce the need for in-person interactions.

“Our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of the public and our employees.”

These include improved online services; now you can submit service requests, pay parking tickets, and apply for new business licenses online. Stay connected at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

A number of annual events, including the Kelowna Fire Department’s annual open house, as well as the City’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards ceremonies, were all presented virtually.

To learn more visit Kelowna.ca/COVID19.

