A photo of a room at the Shore Kelowna. (Contributed)

New rental building to open in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood

Guests can electronically rent fully furnished apartments by the day, month or year

A new rental and mixed-use building is planning to open its doors in Lower Mission on April 15 — featuring an entirely electronic rental experience.

Operated by Rise Commercial Developments, the Shore Kelowna is situated across from Gyro Beach and features 103 fully furnished, rental apartments, one floor of offices, and ground-floor retail space.

Each suite is move-in ready and equipped with a full kitchen, furniture, TV and all utensils.

And, the business model has been designed to offer guests a flexible way to rent a beachfront apartment.

“This means a guest can book for a day, month or year and receive an iHotel and eConcierge experience,” read a press release from the Shore.

“The guest or tenant electronically receives all the information and access they need.”

More information about the Shore is available at theshorekelowna.com.

READ MORE: Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

READ MORE: Kelowna bottle depot remains open despite COVID-19 concerns

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Rail Trail bathrooms removed from trail head amid COVID-19
Next story
Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Kelowna caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

New rental building to open in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood

Guests can electronically rent fully furnished apartments by the day, month or year

Kelowna bottle depot remains open despite COVID-19 concerns

The Columbia Bottle depot was busy with customers Wednesday morning

United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

VIDEO: Donations stolen from Summerland charity shop

Shop has been broken into seven times since November

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

Fulton students, staff told to self-isolate following potential exposure to confirmed coronavirus case

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Bail granted to man charged in killing at Cache Creek home

Corey Harkness, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

COVID-19: Most bottle depots in South Okanagan closed

The Osoyoos Bottle Depot remains open but to three customers maximum at a time

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Most Read