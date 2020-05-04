Rutland Middle School is located at 715 Rutland Road North in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

New SD23 capital plan suggests replacing Rutland Middle School

Costs to expand the school are higher than expected and would be better utilized on a new building

The aging infrastructure of Rutland Middle School has long been the subject of Kelowna parents’ concern.

While the school was slotted for an expansion in the School District 23 2020/2021 capital plan, officials seem to have had a change of heart, instead proposing the school be entirely rebuilt.

According to the district’s first draft of the 2021/2022 capital plan, cost projections to renovate and expand the 71-year-old school came in higher than expected and district staff are now recommending the school board move RMS to the School Replacement Program due to the age of the school and maintenance costs.

School officials also mentioned increasing the size of the school would limit any future growth potential.

The proposed rebuild will cost the district nearly $45 million.

And, that’s not the only substantial price tag shown in the draft capital plan.

A new high school in West Kelowna remains the district’s top priority. That facility, dubbed Westside Secondary School, will cost an estimated $120 million.

A new elementary in the Wilden area and a replacement of Glenmore Elementary are also proposed, each coming with $40 million cost.

The finalized capital plan must be submitted to the provincial government by the end of June. Actual funding is ultimately decided by the Ministry of Education.

Trustees will hear more on the draft capital plan when it’s presented on May 6.

READ MORE: ‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

READ MORE: Kelowna slashes proposed tax increase by half to 2.05%

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

backtoschool

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorbike collides with car in West Kelowna
Next story
Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

New SD23 capital plan suggests replacing Rutland Middle School

Costs to expand the school are higher than expected and would be better utilized on a new building

Motorbike collides with car in West Kelowna

Highway 97 is slow going as emergency crews remain on scene

Kelowna slashes proposed tax increase by half to 2.05%

The 2020 provisional budget, approved by council in December, called for a 4.15 per cent tax increase

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

New parking and further COVID-19 measures at Knox Mountain Park

While the popular mountain park remains open, the city has made a number of changes and additions

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Summerland worker identified as victim in fatal highway accident

Accident occurred on evening of May 1 near Peachland

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

For 10 years, Recline Ridge’s Graydon and Maureen Ratzlaff have worked to advance region’s reputation

Land access amid COVID-19 a topic of concern for Penticton Indian Band members

Pandemic causes increased traffic on band land; monitoring increased, gates considered

Most Read