New SD23 capital plan suggests replacing Rutland Middle School

The aging infrastructure of Rutland Middle School has long been the subject of Kelowna parents’ concern.
While the school was slotted for an expansion in the School District 23
According to the district’s first draft of the
School officials also mentioned increasing the size of the school would limit any future growth potential.
The proposed rebuild will cost the district nearly $45 million.
And, that’s not the only substantial price tag shown in the draft capital plan.
A new high school in West Kelowna remains the district’s top priority. That facility, dubbed Westside Secondary School, will cost an estimated $120 million.
A new elementary in the Wilden area and a replacement of Glenmore Elementary are also proposed, each coming with $40 million cost.
The finalized capital plan must be submitted to the provincial government by the end of June. Actual funding is ultimately decided by the Ministry of Education.
Trustees will hear more on the draft capital plan when it’s presented on May 6.
