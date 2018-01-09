Gary Pearson’s The Bird Fountain is one of 50 works on display in the new Kelowna Art Gallery exhibition Gary Pearson—Short Fictions.—Image: contributed

New show at Kelowna Art Gallery a composite of urban living

Gary Pearson’s Short Fictions features 50 works spanning a 15-year period

A new exhibition of work by Kelowna-based artist Gary Pearson opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this month. It includes a selection of 50 of the artist’s paintings, drawings, and films from the past 15 years.

The exhibition is entitled Short Fictions and the works that comprise the show form a composite portrait of urban living and contemporary society.

Pearson draws his subjects and themes primarily from things he has seen and experienced while travelling. Visitors will encounter a wide cast of characters and scenes in the artist’s paintings and drawings. Urban settings such as cafés, bars, lounges, parks, and hotel lobbies provide the backdrop for Pearson’s observations on the everyday. His works show a strong graphic sensibility and his subjects seem to be deliberately understated, almost like they were simply captured in a casual snapshot. This lends a transient or voyeuristic quality to some of the works and visitors may feel as if they have stepped into the middle of a conversation with strangers.

A tour and talk with the artist will be held on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., which will be followed by an opening reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event is open to KAG members and guests, by invitation.

Gary Pearson: Short Fictions will be on view gallery from Jan. 20 to March 18.

Gary Pearson was born in a small town in Saskatchewan but grew up in Prince George, B.C. He studied art at the University of Victoria and later obtained an MA in Visual Art from the University of Saskatchewan, in Saskatoon. He taught at the Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver, and afterwards at UBC Okanagan. His work has been exhibited widely throughout Canada as well as in a number of countries internationally.

The exhibition is accompanied by a full colour publication with critical examinations of Pearson’s work by Liz Wylie, Ihor Holubizky, Aaron Peck, and Michael Turner.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail
Next story
First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

Just Posted

West Kelowna man dies while snowmobiling

Sadly, despite the efforts of those performing CPR on scene, the man was deemed deceased

New show at Kelowna Art Gallery a composite of urban living

Gary Pearson’s Short Fictions features 50 works spanning a 15-year period

Bacon shooting: Further trial delays expected

The trial for the men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon could be delayed

Trial for man accused of beating teen into coma takes place in Kelowna

The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna

Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

High snowpack for the Okanagan

Cool and wet weather in November led to the rapid development of the early-season snow pack

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Trans-Canada Highway reopens west of Revelstoke following accident

Time of opening is still unknown; detour available

Rockets to honour golden duo Wednesday night

Dillon Dube and Cal Foote to be recognized for world junior title prior to game vs Spokane

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Wilkie committed to Paralympic dreams

Salmon Arm cross-country skier will compete in PyeongChang

Familiar territory for ex-Rockets’ coach

Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs visit the Rockets in WHL action Wednesday

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Most Read