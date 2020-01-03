LEDs were installed in three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke this summer, they have currently failed and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is investigating. (File photo)

New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke

The lights were recently replaced in a $7.15 million project

There has been a lighting failure in the MacDonald, Twin Slide and Lanark snowshed tunnels on the Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke.

Ministry staff are investigating the incident, said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“The source of the issue may be related to BC Hydro’s service of power to the site, or with the control system activated in October as part of the snowshed lighting improvement project,” the spokesperson said.

The lighting in these locations was replaced with LEDS and systems that measure the ambient daytime lighting outside and replicate it in the snowshed tunnels, in the fall of 2019.

The project was done by Martech Electrical Systems Ltd. of Castlegar and cost $7.15 million.

READ MORE: LEDs installed at three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

“Establishing access to the control system at the site has been delayed due to the removal of significant snow berms from recent storm activity in the area,” said the ministry. “Once the cause has been diagnosed, the appropriate repairs will be carried out and lighting returned to full operation as soon as possible.”

 

