New speaker series coming to Kelowna Innovation Centre

Three prominent Kelowna speakers will be a part of the October event

The event will be taking place at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on October 1st.

JCI Kelowna is annoucing a new keynote speakers event that’s set to take place on Oct. 1 at the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature three iconic Okanagan working professionals — including Metabridge founder Steve Wandler, historian Sharon Simpson, and former Walt Disney citizenship program director Nicole Rustad.

JCI Project Manager Ryan Lancaster explained that each speaker was chosen uniquely to ensure they matched the “building legacy” theme for the event.

“Steve has built an amazing foundation through his tech legacy. Sharon will speak towards the legacy builders of what is Kelowna today. Nicole brings her experience around creating corporate social responsibility for local companies,” he said.

Audience members will also have an opportunity to talk with the speakers during the event, Lancaster noted.

“Each presentation will be about 30 minutes, and speakers will have discussions for about 10 minutes. To be honest, we don’t know where the conversation will lead. We want to create a space for that,” he stated.

JCI Kelowna is a a local, non-profit organization aiming to create better active citizens in local communities.

For tickets on the event, you can visit the event page here.

