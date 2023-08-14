The new interventional radiology suite at Kelowna General Hospital. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

New suite proving successful, less invasive at Kelowna General Hospital

Health Minister Adrian Dix visited Kelowna to tour the new interventional radiology suite

The new interventional radiology suite at Kelowna General Hospital is proving successful in its first weeks being open.

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix was in Kelowna Aug. 14 to tour the new suite.

“This IR suite shows our continued efforts at this hospital to give the highest possible level of care.”

The new suite is a stark upgrade from the old one.

“This brings us up to par with the other top sites in Vancouver,” said interventional radiologist Dr. Nevin De Korompay.

The new equipment provides safer treatment and can drastically cut down the time a patient spends in hospital.

“One of the examples I was showing the minister was a fellow who had kidney cancer. Twenty years ago you’d have a surgery, you’d come in and stay for a few days. Because of this room, we are able to bring them in here and do a combination of live x-rays, ultrasound… The patient had some bowel in the way. We were able to push that away, follow it through CT, and, using a needle, follow the needle directly to the tumor, and burn the tumor. That patient goes home for lunch, that’s the difference we can offer those patients now.”

The new suite cost $9.6 million and was funded by the KGH Foundation, Interior Health, and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District.

READ MORE: Future of controversial downtown Kelowna tower up in the air

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CancerHealthcareHospitalsKelowna

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Dog dies from helicopter crash near Enderby, pilot missing after leaving scene
Next story
Council moves forward on 2 large Kelowna apartments despite some push back

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

The ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was toppled and damaged on Aug. 12, 2023. (contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

(Eldorado Resort/Submitted)
VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort