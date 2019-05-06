FILE – Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy at a press conference in Victoria. (Black Press Media files)

New support for young adults with serious mental health and substance use issues

Interior Health has launched new service to remove barriers and bridge gaps in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health has launched a new service to help remove barriers and bridge gaps in mental health and substance use treatment for young people in Kamloops and Kelowna.

“Children and youth living in the Interior now have access to quality wraparound mental health and addictions services when they need them and where they need them,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

“These new teams will help young people and their families find the appropriate supports so they can begin to walk their own pathways to healing and hope.”

Intensive Case Management teams are one aspect of the continuum of care – the goal is to provide collaborative, wrap-around services and create a seamless journey for youth.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

READ MORE: Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

“Young people and their families have told us they have faced difficulties accessing treatment. To help address these challenges, we have now established these targeted, multidisciplinary teams in our two largest communities,” said Interior Health board chair Doug Cochrane.

The Intensive Case Management teams support young people under the age of 24 who:

  • · Have had difficulty accessing support programs and treatment;
  • · Require intensive outreach and support;
  • · Are unable to engage in traditional substance use and mental health services;
  • · Have significant substance use issues with possible co-existing mental health diagnosis and functional impairment;
  • · Have had difficulty transitioning to the adult system of care.

The inter-professional, collaborative Intensive Case Management team approach includes access to psychiatrists as well as registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, counsellors, and life skills workers.

These teams also provide supports for families, recognizing this is an important aspect of client care.

The Intensive Case Management teams in Kelowna and Kamloops are part of a relatively new provincial model that also includes teams in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Tuesday, May 7, marks National Child and Youth Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to creating awareness about the mental health needs of thousands of young people across the country.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on
Next story
Human-generated noise noted as key factor endangering whales off East Coast

Just Posted

Peachland Pier grand opening scheduled

The grand opening ceremony will take place May 11

Fire crews battle small Peachland grass fire

Fire crews responded quickly to grass fire on McKinnon Road

Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildfire risk reduction grants in Kamloops Fire Centre

Late Company to be showcased at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts

The play will run May 14 to 17

Eden, Kelowna’s next condo community opens sales

Eden has been designed to link school, church and home

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

North Okanagan fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Royalty crowned at Summerland Blossom Pageant

Two-day event on weekend included speeches, talents and coronation ceremony

Most Read