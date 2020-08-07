Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

New team focuses on troublesome Kelowna properties

Recently, a property owner was handed six tickets amounting to over $2,500

The City of Kelowna is cracking down on problematic properties through a new collaboration with local law enforcement.

The Property Standards Compliance Team (PSCT), a partnership between RCMP, City of Kelowna, Kelowna Fire Department, will attend — and fine — attend potentially unsafe or illegal properties.

The goal of the team is to act on repeated complaints from neighbours about properties. It combines enforcement of criminal activities with RCMP when necessary, in partnership with city bylaw and building inspection staff.

“We receive calls from concerned neighbours throughout the year, as do the RCMP, about properties that are causing repeated disturbances to the neighbourhood,” said David Gazley, bylaw services manager. ”This approach puts the onus on the property owner to address the concerns, rather than focusing on the tenants who might be the source of complaints. The fines and orders from the team motivate the property owner to take action.”

Recently, a property owner was handed six tickets amounting to over $2,500. A bylaw officer attended with the RCMP and city building inspectors and issued the following six tickets to the property owner:

  • More than five occupants not related
  • Illegally occupied bedroom in the furnace room
  • Illegal occupied utility trailer
  • Illegally occupied shed
  • Illegal room in the carriage home attic
  • Building without a permit in the attic

“We have always collaborated with RCMP and others on property complaints, but this team takes a more coordinated and proactive approach to establish priorities and to bring the right people into the residence to assess illegal and unsafe conditions,” said Gazley.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
City of Kelowna

Most Read