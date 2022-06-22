New temporary shelter opening on Ellis Street in Kelowna

The building will replace the temporary shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue

The old BC Tree Fruits packinghouse at 858 Ellis St. is being converted into a temporary homeless shelter. (Photo/Google Street Maps)

A temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness will open in the old B.C. Tree Fruits packing facility on Ellis Street.

B.C. Housing has partnered with Kelowna Gospel Mission (KGM) and the city to lease the building, which will provide approximately 60 individual sleeping pods, as well as shared washrooms, storage space, and other amenities. Renovations are underway and should be completed in September.

The building will replace the temporary shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue, which is closing as the property is scheduled for redevelopment.

KGM will operate the shelter and will have staff on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide meal services, laundry, security, and support with accessing health and wellness services.

B.C. Housing says it continues to work with the city to find suitable locations for a new permanent shelter and an additional temporary shelter.

