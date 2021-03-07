(Tesla)

(Tesla)

New Tesla charging station launches in West Kelowna

This comes after the installation of a Tesla charging station in Kelowna

A Tesla charging station has officially opened in West Kelowna.

According to reports on the Tesla Motor Club online forum, and Tesla North, the new supercharger station is located at the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre. This joins another supercharger in Kelowna at The Best Western Plus, off Hwy 97.

The new station is now reportedly showing up on car maps.

According to Tesla, the new supercharger station was set to open in the first quarter of 2021.

