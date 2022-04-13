New things for spring at Gray Monk Winery

Gray Monk will be offering yoga and brunch on Sundays

Gray Monk Estate Winery excited to have an unrestricted spring and will be offering new experiences of yoga and brunch and seated tastings.

“After two years of limited capacity we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from the valley and beyond,” says Alexa MacAlister, Estate Manager. “We recently fully renovated our patio adding retractable awnings and heaters so that our guests can enjoy the unparalleled view, rain or shine.”

Yoga will be offered on Sundays coupled with brunch.

The winery’s executive chef is also creating a seasonal menu to showcase Okanagan farmers.

“The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, so part of our mission is to support our community. We are excited to showcase the best of our region on one of the best patios in the Okanagan—the Lookout Restaurant is true to its name.”

