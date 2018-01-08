Daniel Craig is the new executive chef at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort in Kelowna. —Image: contributed

New top chef at Kelowna’s Grand Okanagan Resort

Daniel Craig assumes executive chef duties after a similar stint at Toronto’s Ritz Carlton Hotel

The Delta Grand Okanagan Resort has a new executive chef.

Daniel Craig was named the head of the culinary staff staff after holding a similar position for the last year at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Toronto.

“We are excited to have Chef Dan taking the helm of the culinary team at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort. His style of honouring classic dishes, while promoting tastes that are fresh, relevant and innovative will be a perfect alignment with the culinary team’s passion to explore the amazing food and beverage ingredients we have in the Okanagan Valley” said Mark Jeanes, director of food and beverage at the hotel.

According to the hotel, Craig’s passion for cooking began at early, at the age of 12, working in his friend’s parent’s café for a number of years in Ontario. He left for Victoria when he was 18, where he apprenticed at the Fairmont Empress and the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe.

He graduated with honours from Camosun College in Victoria, then packed his bags to work internationally. During his travels, Craig was the first Canadian chef to bring home a gold medal from the prestigious Chaine des Rotisseurs Jeune Chef Concours competition in 2006.

Craig returned to Canada in 2008 and was part of the opening team of the Delta Burnaby in 2008, the youngest executive chef in the history of hotels chain. He headed back East in 2016 to open the Delta Toronto, the company’s flagship hotel with the highly successful SOCO Kitchen + Bar, as executive chef before moving on to the Ritz Carlton in 2016.

During his stops he has won many awards, including the Marriott ACE Award for Best Executive Chef in 2017 and the B.C. Chef of the Year in 2014. He will also compete as a member of Team Canada at the 2019 Bocuse d’Or international competition.

