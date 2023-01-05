New training centres enhance education for Okanagan care workers

Saleema Dhalla, CEO SafeCare BC, and Khairun Jivani, AgeCare vice president of operations B.C., recently opened the new training centre at Lumby’s Monashee Mews. (Contributed)

Five new training centres, with three in the Okanagan, are expanding health and safety training to more of British Columbia’s care workers.

Healthcare workers in continuing and long-term care have increased access to in-person training, thanks to a new partnership between SafeCare BC and AgeCare.

Five new satellite training centres have opened in Kelowna, Williams Lake, Burnaby, Lumby and Salmon Arm.

“This partnership provides access to training and education in our AgeCare facilities, ensuring we are equipping all with the best possible tools to keep staff and residents safe and well,” said Khairun Jivani, AgeCare Vice President, Operations BC.

In addition to the five new centres opened in November 2022, SafeCare BC has partnered with organizations in Abbotsford, Parksville, Penticton, Nanaimo and Sidney.

“We are thrilled to partner with our members to provide more opportunities for health and safety training to continuing care workers across the province,” said Saleema Dhalla, CEO SafeCare BC. “Although we have expanded our virtual and online learning in the last couple of years, we know that in-person training provides exceptional hands-on experience and greater interaction between participants and their peers, as well as with facilitators.”

Under the satellite training centre model, SafeCare BC coordinates education and materials, registration, and facilitators, and the AgeCare satellite site provides the classroom venue and coordinates site logistics.

SafeCare BC offers comprehensive training workshops on issues impacting the health and well-being of continuing care workers – including safe handling, safety leadership, responding to critical incidents in the workplace, and the Provincial Violence Prevention Curriculum. Workplace violence is a leading cause of injury in both long-term care and home health – which makes training in this area vitally important to protect workers.

Continuing care workers in long-term care, home care, and community health look after some of British Columbia’s most vulnerable citizens and experience some of the highest workplace injury rates. Health and safety training is critical in reducing workplace injuries that can contribute to staff shortages, fatigue, and burnout. It also empowers healthcare workers to have the confidence to speak up when they observe an unsafe situation.

