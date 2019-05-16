New UBC Okanagan tech could leave smart watches in the dust

UBC Okanagan develops washable, yarn-like sensors with promising health applications

UBC Okanagan researchers have created a new smart tech that could challenge smart watches.

The School of Engineering has developed a low-cost sensor that can be woven into materials and composite materials paving the way toward smart clothing that can monitor movements and human activity.

These microscopic sensors, treated with graphene nanoplatelets, can read the body’s activity and monitor heart rates, engineering professor Mina Hoorfar said.

READ MORE: Okanagan College offers new technology program

“Microscopic sensors are changing the way we monitor machines and humans,” Advanced Thermo-Fluidic Lab lead researcher Hoorfar said. “Combining the shrinking of technology along with improved accuracy, the future is very bright in this area.”

Smart clothing will be beneficial for athletes, reminding users when to hydrate or rest, but UBC professor Abbas Milani said the technology can also be used in aerospace, automotive and marine manufacturing, as it can monitor breakdowns in fabrics already used in those industries.

With further improvements the local technology will be able to capture major flaws like ‘fibre wrinkling’ in manufacturing of composite structures used in airplanes and car bodies.

“Integrating sensor technologies like piezo-resistive sensors made of flexible materials compatible with the host textile reinforcement is becoming a real game-changer in the emerging era of smart manufacturing and current automated industry trends,” director of UBC Materials and Manufacturing Research Institute Milani said.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan opens high-tech learning building

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Donald Trump grants pardon to former media mogul Conrad Black
Next story
Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Just Posted

Injured hiker rescued from Knox Mountain Park had lost consciousness: RCMP

Young woman loses consciousness at shoreline of Okanagan Lake, carried out by emergency responders

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Musqueam artist brings solo work to Okanagan for first time

Susan Point: Spindle Whorl will be at Kelowna Art Gallery starting May 18

Sip wine this May Long weekend in West Kelowna

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

Rodeo and events get underway May long weekend

Okanagan tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

Western Canada’s finest artists in town Sunday for Five Fathoms event

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read