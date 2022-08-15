New Vernon mayor and council will see larger salaries

The mayor’s position was paid $96,292 in 2021 according to the city’s website

Vernon city council has had a look at the most recent recommendations from an independent remuneration review committee. (File photo)

A bigger population will mean a bigger paycheque for the next mayor and council.

At Monday’s (Aug. 15) meeting council got a look at the most recent recommendations from an independent remuneration review committee.

The mayor’s base salary is currently set at $2.44 per capita, however, the committee is suggesting that cost of living allowance (COLA), which is part of the current policy, should be calculated on a four-year rolling average and adjusted every November.

“This is to take the hills and bumps out,” said Will Pearce, chief administrative officer.

The COLA will be determined by the most current Statistics Canada census profile for the city. Census figures released this year show Vernon’s population at 44,519, up from approximately 40,000 in 2016.

Using the $2.44 rate, the base salary for the city’s incoming mayor, after municipal elections in October, would be estimated at $107,000. The mayor’s position was paid $96,292 in 2021 according to the city’s website. Councillor salaries would be set at 37 per cent of the mayor’s pay, approximately $39,000.

“It wouldn’t be adjusted for population again until the next council (2026),” added Pearce.

Council has endorsed the report and the numbers will roll into effect Nov. 7.

