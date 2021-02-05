A mulit-use path planned along Silver Star Road would eventually connect Pleasant Valley Road all the way up to the Grey Canal trail off Blackcomb Way. (City of Vernon image)

New Vernon path connects Foothills to city

Safe walking trail applauded by BX school families

Plans are building for a safe multi-use pathway on a busy stretch of Silver Star Road.

The City of Vernon is working to construct a three-metre path separated from the road from BX Elementary to Blackcomb Way. The project design, land acquisitions and approvals are underway, with an estimated September 2021 completion.

“The timing of construction will depend on ALC approval,” the city said. An application to the Agricultural Land Commission is anticipated to be received in early summer.

g

A second phase, set to be completed in 2022, is planned to connect the trail down to Pleasant Valley Road. But that phase is also dependant on budget approval.

Some families are eager to see the path constructed as a safe way for kids to get to school. It’s also hoped the new path can be finished in time for the new school year in September, as the Vernon School District is increasing bus costs. Rider fees have not yet been established for the 2021-22 school year.

“Parents now have a safe alternative if they choose not to pay for busing, it will connect the neighbourhood to the school, gets kids walking and promotes a healthy lifestyle,” BX Parent Advisory Committee president Amanda Connor said. “The school will also get a safer marked crosswalk.”

The only challenge is construction will impact traffic on, “an already busy road in the morning,” said Connor.

READ MORE: Proposed Vernon school bus changes back on board

READ MORE: Big city development underway in Vernon

Most Read