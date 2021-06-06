New West Kelowna development makes the city blossom

The upscale development will be connected to Lakeview Village Mall on the wine trail

West Kelowna is beginning to blossom thanks to an upscale new residential building and mall right in the middle of the wine trail.

Located at Anders Road and Owala road just a block off of Boucherie Road. Developers have taken an old mall and slowly revamped it to Lakeview Village – a hub and boutique-style mall.

The residential living space is West Kelowna’s first-approved six-storey building.

Founder of KiND Developments, Rob Chetner, said he was thinking about people who love the community and want to downsize when he created the space.

“I’ve always said that I really do believe that West Kelowna in particular is a hidden gem. It hasn’t been on a lot of people’s radar,” Chetner told the Capital News.

The mayor of West Kelowna, Gord Milsom, feels that this project is addressing the needs of the community.

“The demand for housing is here now and it’s going to continue to be here for years to come, so it’s really important that we have different types of homes,” he explained.

“It’s critical that we continue to work closely with developers, and good quality developers and that we ensure that we manage that gap between demand and supply as time goes by,” Milsom added.

Chetner fell in love with the city when he was a young teenager.

“We’re giving people an opportunity to live in a place, a building, and a lifestyle that we really feel is going to be unlike anything else,” Chetner said.

