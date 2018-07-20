New wildfire burning in the Naramata area

Wildfire ignited at Paradise Ranch, near Naramata

A new wildfire that started near Naramata is estimated to be 2.5 hectares in size.

According to B.C. Wildfire the approximate location of the blaze is at Paradise Ranch, in the southwest corner of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. It was reported to B.C. Wildfire on Thursday.

Related: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

The fire is one of five in the Naramata area currently burning. Lightning strikes on Wednesday evening are believed to be the cause of a fire at Gem Lake (.01 hectares), north of Naramata, Glenfire Road (two hectares), North Naramata Rd (0.1 hectares) and the largest one (7.5 hectares) is 1.5 kilometres along the KVR off of Chute Lake Road.

According to B.C. Wildfire there were 113 wildfires burning across the province yesterday.

