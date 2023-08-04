New wildfire discovered east of Enderby

A new wildfire has been discovered east of Enderby.
The Trinity Creek wildfire was found at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday night, Aug. 3. It is currently a spot fire, sitting at 0.09 hectares in size but is deemed out of control.
It’s cause remains unknown and under investigation.
This blaze is south of the East of Ashton Creek wildfire that was found on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is now being held.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.