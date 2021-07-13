New wildfire outside of Keremeos

The Cold Creek fire started on Monday and is 2 ha

The new wildfire was reported on Monday and is 35 km out of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire dashboard)

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire near Keremeos.

According to the wildfire dashboard, a two-hectare fire started on Monday on the Cold Creek Forest Service Road, which is about 35 kilometres out of Keremeos.

The cause of this fire is currently unknown.

This isn’t the first time a wildfire has started at Cold Creek. In 2018, a wildfire ballooned to over 13,000 hectares.

On Tuesday morning, the Blind Creek fire closer to Keremeos was listed at 2.5 ha and out of control. That one was lightning-caused.

