Blaze off Highway 1 between Malakwa and Sicamous

A new fire has been reported between Sicamous and Malakwa July 28. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)

A new fire has been sparked in the Shuswap area.

The fire, discovered July 28, is between Sicamous and Malakwa on Highway 1.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the fire is 0.01 hectares west of Yard Creek Park.

Further details to be provided as they become available.

