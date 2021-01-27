FILE – Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New work permit program for international graduates in Canada taking applications

The program will offer affected people 18 more months to stay in the country to look for work

A new work permit program for international students in Canada is taking applications starting today.

The federal government announced the program this month as part of a bid to convince more people to settle in Canada permanently.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said at the time that former students with post-graduation work permits that have expired or will soon expire can now apply for open work permits.

The federal department estimates that about 52,000 graduates could benefit.

Sarom Rho, who leads a migrant student campaign with Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, says the “massive” change will benefit many, but others are still left out.

The Canadian Press

