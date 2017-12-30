New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

Residents bare the chilly waters of Okanagan Lake in the 2016 edition of the Polar Bear Dip in Peachland. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Polar bear dips are set to go in Kelowna and Peachland this New Year’s Day.

In Kelowna the CRIS Polar Bear Dip takes place Jan. 1 at Tugboat Beach in an event that features food trucks and music and begins at 1 p.m. with the dip taking place at 2 p.m. sharp. Proceeds will go to CRIS Adaptive Adventures.

This year’s event in Peachland is on again on Jan. 1 with a Polar Bear Walk and Run at 10:30 a.m. New Year’s morning followed by the Polar Bear Dip at 1 p.m.

Register beforehand at the Peachland Community Centre.

