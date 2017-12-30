Residents bare the chilly waters of Okanagan Lake in the 2016 edition of the Polar Bear Dip in Peachland. - Image: Kathy Michaels

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

Polar bear dips are set to go in Kelowna and Peachland this New Year’s Day.

In Kelowna the CRIS Polar Bear Dip takes place Jan. 1 at Tugboat Beach in an event that features food trucks and music and begins at 1 p.m. with the dip taking place at 2 p.m. sharp. Proceeds will go to CRIS Adaptive Adventures.

This year’s event in Peachland is on again on Jan. 1 with a Polar Bear Walk and Run at 10:30 a.m. New Year’s morning followed by the Polar Bear Dip at 1 p.m.

Register beforehand at the Peachland Community Centre.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops
Next story
2017’s Top Stories: Fire dominates B.C.’s summer months

Just Posted

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

2017’s Top Stories: OD crisis continuing

The Kelowna Capital News looks back on the year’s most memorable stories

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read