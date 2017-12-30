New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

Polar bear dips are set to go in Kelowna and Peachland this New Year’s Day.
In Kelowna the CRIS Polar Bear Dip takes place Jan. 1 at Tugboat Beach in an event that features food trucks and music and begins at 1 p.m. with the dip taking place at 2 p.m. sharp. Proceeds will go to CRIS Adaptive Adventures.
This year’s event in Peachland is on again on Jan. 1 with a Polar Bear Walk and Run at 10:30 a.m. New Year’s morning followed by the Polar Bear Dip at 1 p.m.
Register beforehand at the Peachland Community Centre.
