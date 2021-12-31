New Years weather is colder than average in Kelowna

The temperature may hit -20C by the time the clock strikes midnight

Kelowna residents will ring in the New Year under unusually chilly conditions.

Celebrations are forecasted to be colder than average, potentially dipping down to a low of -20 C, which is more frigid than a typical New Years’ Eve between-0.5C and -7.5 C.

The frosty night ahead pales in comparison to the record-breaking cold snap of 1968 when temperatures in Kelowna plummeted to -31.7 C.

New Years Day is expected to hit a low of -14C, well outside of the seasonal average of -0.6C to -7.5 C but still more temperate than the coldest Jan. 1 on record when temperatures hit -27.7C in 1979.

For more information on the weather forecast visit weather.gc.ca.

