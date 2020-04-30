A newborn feral foal sustained injuries from a fall on the Kettle Valley Railway trail near Penticton. The foal was later euthanized. (Contributed)

Newborn feral foal euthanized after fall

Incident on Kettle Valley Railway trail near Penticton occurred Sunday morning

An animal advocate is disappointed by a jogger’s decision to run past a feral mare and her foal on the Kettle Valley Railway trail in the West Bench area near Penticton.

Theresa Nolet said the mare was giving birth along the trail early Sunday morning when a nearby onlooker noticed a jogger approaching along the trail.

The onlooker asked the jogger to change his course, as he would frighten the herd. The jogger said there was no cause for concern and continued his run along the trail.

READ ALSO: Parts of KVR Trail becoming dumping ground for stolen vehicles

READ ALSO: Vandals hit plaques on KVR Trail

“When you jogged by, you frightened the herd just as the observer knew you would,” Nolet posted on the O.A.T.S. Horse Rescue page on Facebook.

The horses raced down the steep embankment, away from the jogger.

“What you did not know was that the foal was not ready for this physical feat and fell, rolling down the embankment ending up in an Oregon grape bush where he struggled for at least an hour with those long gangly legs that he had no idea how to control.”

The mare eventually left the area.

Nearby neighbours quickly worked to rescue the foal from the bush, but the mare did not return.

Nolet and others made an appointment with a veterinarian to do a check-up on the foal. However, when the foal fell, it landed with his head downward and its legs leaning up the hill. This was the beginning of pneumonia.

The foal was euthanized the next day.

Nolet describes the incident as, “a death that was totally unnecessary and could have been prevented if only the jogger had agreed to alter his route and give the small herd and the new life a little longer to recuperate from the birth.”

She said there is a feral horse population along the rail trail, and this is the time of year when the foals are born.

She urges other trail users to exercise caution and respect the wildlife when they are out on the trail.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

horseNatureTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour says Revelstoke RCMP

Just Posted

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

Short-term lane closures planned for some Kelowna roads next week

Small sections of road throughout the city will be closed for a few hours at a time to allow for maintenance work

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour says Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Newborn feral foal euthanized after fall

Incident on Kettle Valley Railway trail near Penticton occurred Sunday morning

COVID-19: RDOS implements precautions for migrant workers at South Okanagan campground

The Loose Bay Campground will begin hosting seasonal migrant workers May 1

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Most Read