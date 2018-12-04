Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

The newborn baby girl, discovered in a dumpster in Mission, has passed away. / Kevin Mills Photo

The abandoned baby discovered in Mission last week has passed away.

On Nov. 23, 2018 the Mission RCMP responded to the 33600 Block of Prentis Avenue for a report of a newborn baby that had been found in a dumpster.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after baby discovered

The baby was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition until last Thursday (Nov. 29) when she passed away. The cause of death is still being investigated.

A 21 year old woman was arrested in relation to this event and has since been released. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.