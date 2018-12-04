The newborn baby girl, discovered in a dumpster in Mission, has passed away. / Kevin Mills Photo

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

  • Dec. 4, 2018 11:28 a.m.
  • News

The abandoned baby discovered in Mission last week has passed away.

On Nov. 23, 2018 the Mission RCMP responded to the 33600 Block of Prentis Avenue for a report of a newborn baby that had been found in a dumpster.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after baby discovered

The baby was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition until last Thursday (Nov. 29) when she passed away. The cause of death is still being investigated.

A 21 year old woman was arrested in relation to this event and has since been released. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Previous story
Body discovered in house fire near Big White
Next story
B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Just Posted

Candy Cane Lane back for its 8th year in Kelowna

Enjoy a lane of lights in Rutland this season

Time to nominate people for Kelowna civic awards

Nomination period will run until Feb. 8 and the award gala goes April 24

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Kelowna businesses earn awards for 2018 Fan Choice Awards

Crumbs and Roses, Globally Fair and NeuMovement has been chosen

Date set for contentious supportive housing project public hearing in Kelowna

Council will hear from the public on the proposed Agassiz Road project on Jan. 17

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

Around the BCHL: Victoria’s young guns light the lamp and Wenatchee fans paint the ice

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

Jenna Telz will be featured on CBC’s Canada’s a Drag

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Stolen truck located with drugs inside near Sicamous

Man arrested after he was found with F-350 stolen from Surrey

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Most Read