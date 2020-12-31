A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, on Monday, Dec. 7. (Marissa Tiel/CP photo)

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, on Monday, Dec. 7. (Marissa Tiel/CP photo)

Newsmaker of the year: COVID-19

Kelowna — like the rest of the world — was hit hard by COVID-19, in several different ways

COVID-19 and its deep impact in the Central Okanagan made headlines throughout the year, making it the Capital News’ top story of the year for 2020.

Interior Health reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Feb. 14, 2020. The woman, who had recently returned from China to her home in the B.C. Interior, was the fifth case of the virus in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency on March 17, ordering the closures of nightclubs and bars, as the province hit 186 cases of the virus. Within the next week, further orders would shut down dine-in services at restaurants, and other non-essential businesses closed as people stayed in their homes amid recommendations of social distancing.

Mid-March also saw the rise of panic-buying. Shopping carts loaded with toilet paper were a common sight until stores restricted purchases.

By the end of March, the Central Okanagan faced its first outbreak, at a plant nursery in West Kelowna. Twenty-three workers at Bylands Nurseries tested positive for the virus, and 75 workers – 63 migrant and 12 local – were ordered to self-isolate before the outbreak was declared over on May 11.

Both West Kelowna and Kelowna lowered planned tax increases in April, in an effort to decrease the burden on those struggling financially due to the pandemic. West Kelowna cut its proposed tax hike from 4.8 per cent to 2.8 per cent, while Kelowna slashed its proposed 4.15 per cent increase to 2.05 per cent.

In May, B.C.’s pandemic infection curve appeared to be flattening, prompting health officials to ease restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen their doors with precautions in place.

In June, the City of Kelowna allowed downtown businesses along Bernard Avenue to expand patios into the street, turning the city’s main drag into a pedestrian-only thoroughfare through the summer. The project is now planned to come back on an annual basis after the city deemed the road closure a success.

By July, however, Kelowna made headlines around the province as Canada Day parties turned into super-spreader events, resulting in 171 cases between June 26 and the end of August.

In September, students in the Central Okanagan went back to school. The province’s first school virus outbreak occurred at Kelowna’s École de L’Anse-au-sableon Oct. 20. That grew to 16 people infected within a week. The school closed its doors between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4 as more than 175 people in the school community were ordered to self-isolate. Several schools across the Central Okanagan recorded exposure events between October and December.

Interior Health’s first outbreak among care home residents hit Kelowna’s Mountainview Village on Nov. 30. Just three days later, the home had the region’s first care home resident death

An outbreak hit Big White, a popular local ski resort, on Dec. 15, involving 96 cases within a week. The spread on the mountain was largely tied to shared housing and social gatherings.

Vaccinations in the region have begun, as health care aid Charmane Lazzarotto received her first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 22. A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, has also been given the green light by Health Canada.

For Interior Health, the vaccine rollout will be a gradual process, going first to at-risk populations and health-care workers. In the meantime, the health authority stressed the importance of following COVID-related regulations.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake
Next story
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Just Posted

Toddler Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. (GoFundMe photo)
Kelowna year in review –April 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of April

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – March 2020

Top stories from the month of March

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – February 2020

A look back at February’s biggest stories

Aden Withers playing a hand-drum while protesting the high number of sexual assaults deemed “unfounded” by the Kelowna RCMP on Nov. 23, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez -Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – January 2020

A look back at January’s biggest stories

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP respond to ‘relatively low’ number of health order compliance calls at Big White

Since Dec. 16, police have enhanced their presence at Big White Ski Resort

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
North Okanagan hospital’s white heart beating into the new year

New feature added to the LED white heart in tribute to essential workers during the pandemic

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Quinisco Blue Coyne was born Dec. 20, 2020, at Penticton General Hospital. Photo contributed
Princeton’s ‘first family’ grows by eight pounds, eight ounces

Quin Blue Coyne already has at least 1,000 relatives

MP Dan Albas aired concerns about the cancellation of flights to Penticton’s Regional Airport in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
COVID-19 pandemic saw parties work together, Okanagan MP says

MP Dan Albas said Liberals and Conservatives cooperated to bring about relief in 2020

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Most Read