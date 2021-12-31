Newsmaker of the year: Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

At its peak, the fire grew to 976 hectares in size

The Mount Law wildfire seen from downtown Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 15, just hours after the fire was first spotted. s(Aaron Hemens - West K News)

The Mount Law wildfire was chosen as Newsmaker of the Year for 2021 for West Kelowna, as residents already burdened by the crushing COVID-19 pandemic and a record-breaking heat wave, were hit by a devastating fire season.

But while wildfires burned more than 8,680 square kilometres across B.C. – the third-highest on record – they also showed us how our neighbours are there for us when it matters most.

Thousands hastily fled their homes in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood on an otherwise quiet Sunday evening in mid-August after a fast-moving blaze was spotted at the nearby Mount Law.

It was around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, when the wildfire, later determined to be human-caused, was discovered. Initial reports on the night of the blaze’s inception describe the fire burning just off the Okanagan Connector near Peachland at an estimated size of eight hectares. Just four hours later, the fire had grown to about 40 hectares and officials began knocking on doors, telling people to get out as quickly as possible.

Area resident Ted Wright said they had a 10-minute window from when the order came down to when he and his family had to leave his home on Astoria Drive.

“(Just enough) time to hook up the trailer and that was about it,” he said outside his RV in the parking lot at the West Kelowna Walmart a few days after the fire sparked. “The first night, we were worried because we were watching (the fire) come down the mountain.”

The fire was estimated at 200 hectares in size just before 10 p.m., and it was around this time when BC Wildfire Service announced that the blaze was a wildfire of note and suspected to be caused by a human. By 12:45 a.m., ​​more than 1,900 properties were placed on evacuation alert, while 460 were under an evacuation order.

By the next morning, the fire was around 800 hectares in size, burning within the City of West Kelowna’s borders close to homes in the Glenrosa area and adjacent to Highway 97C on the Okanagan Connector.

Later that afternoon, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth asked travellers to avoid the Interior region due to wildfires. West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom also urged tourists to “do the right thing” and free up accommodations for wildfire evacuees.

“I’m asking Okanagan tourists to make every effort they can to help the evacuation effort,” said Milsom at the time.

The blaze’s aggressive growth had slowed by Aug. 17, remaining at 800 hectares. Cooler temperatures and light rain provided some relief to crews as they worked to hold the fire, but conditions remained extremely dry and volatile.

By the end of the day, one home was lost to the blaze. An evacuation order was lifted for all but 17 Upper Glenrosa properties, down from 460. An evacuation alert for over 2,000 properties had also been downgraded to 477 properties.

More orders and alerts were lifted as the days went by, but despite the cooler temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation, the fire had slowly spread on Aug. 24 down a southern slope towards a fireguard above Highway 97C.

Firefighters then conducted small, planned hand ignitions to burn small pockets of fuel between the fire and the guard around areas of the fire. By this time, only two properties remained on evacuation order.

The fire grew to 930 hectares in size on Aug. 25, as strong winds fanned the flames. Fire crews conducted planned ignitions along the Okanagan Connector, but a small spot fire in an area to the south of the highway forced crews to divert their attention to the flare-up.

As a result, abandoned buildings and fencing on properties outside the fire protection area were damaged.

The out-of-control wildfire grew to 976 hectares on Aug. 28, the peak of the fire’s size. Firefighters from Mexico were called in to assist with suppression efforts, helping crews make good progress on holding the blaze.

On Aug. 30, the evacuation order for the Mount Law wildfire was entirely lifted. Favourable weather and lack of growth in the blaze led the last property that remained on evacuation order, 3250 Highway 97, to be downgraded to an evacuation alert.

Nearly three weeks after it ignited, the Mount Law wildfire was classified as being held by BC Wildfire Service on Sept. 3. All remaining evacuation orders and alerts were lifted. The following day, the fire agency removed the blaze from its wildfire of note list.

On Sept. 15, the area restriction order for the vicinity of the wildfire was also lifted.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan