Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed looks at property sale survey markings evident along the shoreline of Gable Beach. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Newsmaker of the year: Outcry for Lake Country public beach leads to new councillor’s election

Cara Reed now represents Carr’s Landing

What started as a public outcry to retain public beach access ultimately led to the election of a new Carr’s Landing councillor this year in Lake Country.

Cara Reed, along with other members in the Carr’s Landing neighbourhood, formed the Friends of Gable Beach association, and they put the pressure on council to retain land that was proposed for sale near Gable Beach Road end.

Reed, who was sworn in along with her fellow councillors in November, said she originally didn’t intend to run for council, but the Carr’s Landing community continued to ask her.

READ MORE: Lake Country public beach advocate turns sights to district council

She said the Gable Beach issue was like her resume which gave her visibility in the community.

“(It) was like a really long, intense, job interview,” she said.

Reed was at the forefront of the issue, advocating with other Carr’s Landing residents to keep parts of land near Gable Beach Road end within the district when council tried to sell it in order to pay off Kelowna’s investment in Lake Country rail trail lands.

The need to raise $2.6 million to reduce Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country’s portion of the rail trail drove the potential sale of Gable Beach.

The district purchased the rail trail lands through its borders at a cost of $5.2 million, a contentious purchase that went to the public twice in 2015.

First, an Alternate Approval Process failed before the district went to a full referendum, which passed in April of 2015.

Lake Country was able to borrow $2.6 million and Kelowna jumped in with the other $2.6, with the understanding the money would be paid back within three years or interest would start to accrue.

Enter Gable Beach and the potential sale of the land to three home-owners in the area this year.

When Lake Country purchased the rail trail, a proposal was created to sell excess lands on the old CN right-of-way, to make up the $2.6 million.

There was also scepticism from those opposed.

The entire rail trail was purchased from CN Rail for $22 million between Kelowna, Lake Country, Coldstream, the North Okanagan Regional District and the Okanagan Indian Band, who joined the inter-jurisdiction team after first attempting to block the sale, saying CN Rail had an agreement to return OKIB its traditional land.

Reed earned 183 votes to former Coun. Jeanette Lambert’s 65 and will continue to advocate for public waterfront access going forward as a councillor, she said.

Public waterfront access remains an ongoing issue in the Central Okanagan, especially in Kelowna.

Protestors for the last two years have walked the foreshore to show that some lakefront property owners have not been following the law, restricting public access for the foreshore.

READ MORE: Meet Lake Country’s new council

Kelowna’s protests and issues were seen as an incentive for Lake Country residents to keep as much of the foreshore accessible to the community as possible.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Year in review No. 5: Civic election was literally too close to call in Peachland
Next story
Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results

Just Posted

UBCO Heat sign Kelsey Falk

Kelsey Falk will join the UBCO Heat women’s basketball roster next season

Year in Review No. 3: A significant redevelopment proposal hits a snag

City’s plan for Capri-Landmark urban area runs into opposition roadblock

Greater Westside Board of Trade looks at co-working spaces

A survey and two information sessions are scheduled to see if the Westside wants a co-working space

Year in review: Wildfires

This is our No. 6 year in review story. This year’s string… Continue reading

Kelowna goes to BC Junior Curling semi-finals

At the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships Kelowna will play again Dec.31

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C.

The 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sunday afternoon

Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump abandoned the notion of “a solid concrete wall early on in the administration”

Keyboardist for Canadian band Walk off the Earth, dies

They were to kick off a 2019 world tour with a New Year’s Eve show in Niagara Falls on Monday night

VIDEO: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

B.C. lieutenant governor’s house avoids major damage in late-night fire

A fire at Government House in Victoria was caused by an overheated elevator motor.

Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

List stems from jury convicting man in the rape, beating death of a Calgary mother

The life and death of a BASE jumper

B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die

Most Read