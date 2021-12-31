Newsmaker of the Year: Tragic crane collapse in Kelowna

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News) The victims of the Kelowna crane collapse are being honoured across the province, with safety vests/jackets being put up outside people’s homes to show support for the construction industry, as well as the grieving families. One of the victims in the crane collapse was Kitimat local, Cailen Vilness, 23, who also lost his life during the crane collapse that occurred Monday, July 12. To show support for the Vilness family, a Facebook thread has been started by Cara Webb, asking community members to post a picture of their vests in front of their houses. With hundreds of responses to Webb’s inquiry, Cailen’s father, Chris Vilness, thanked the community for everyone’s support throughout these challenging times. “We are extremely thankful and appreciate all the support. We will be home on the 26th and hope to see these vests still hanging in support of all five of the fallen workers. A very heartfelt thank you from Cailens family,” Chris Vilness, Cailen’s father stated on the Facebook page. (photos supplied) Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on July 12 were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday, July 16, near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on July 12 were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday, July 16, near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on July 12 were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday, July 16, near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on July 12 were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday, July 16, near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News) A section (left) of the vertical column of a construction crane is lowered past the mangled section of the fallen boom in Kelowna on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a fatal collapse of the crane two days earlier. Evacuation orders were initially issued for the surrounding downtown area of the construction site as crews worked to safely dismantle the crumpled crane. (Desmond Murray/CP photo)

This past year had no shortage of newsmakers.

Canada reckoned with the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across the nation, wildfires and historic flooding caused catastrophic damage in B.C., millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves to receive COVID-19 vaccines, only to end the year locked down by surging cases of the Omicron variant.

But here in Kelowna, there was one story that mattered more than any other.

On July 13, a crane collapse in downtown Kelowna killed five people. The collapse caused the evacuation of downtown Kelowna.

The specialized heavy urban rescue team of first responders was dispatched from Vancouver to assist with the debris.

In the wake of the tragic event, the community, the province and the country rallied to support the victims and their families.

Donations toward GoFundMe for the families poured in and homes across the nation put high-vis vests up around their property to show their support. Vigils for the victims were held in multiple communities across the Okanagan.

Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, all of whom were construction workers working on the site, lost their lives.

Brad Zawislak, went to work the morning of July 12, at his office in downtown Kelowna.

He and those he worked with were soon throttled by a crane crashing into their building around 11 a.m.

Zawislak was buried beneath the rubble and specialized rescue crews from Vancouver helped recover his body late Tuesday night, July 13.

Vilness, Zawislak, Zook, and the Stemmer brothers will never be forgotten.

