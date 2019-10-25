Hundreds of people demonstrating during a climate change rally outside of Kelowna City Hall on Sept. 27

Next global climate strike set to take place in Kelowna on Nov. 29

The strike will be one of many taking place across the world

The next global climate strike is scheduled to take place in Kelowna on Friday, Nov. 29.

Extinction Rebellion Kelowna has announced that they’ll be hosting the strike at Kelowna City Hall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., which is expected to be part of a bigger climate strike across more than 100 countries on the same day.

Some climate initiatives the group is calling on the City of Kelowna to do include:

  • Creating a climate emergency act
  • Implementing a task force and attempting to reduce city greenhouse gas emissions to 100 per cent by 2030
  • Committing to rapid incorporation of green energy and net-zero infrastructure in Kelowna
  • Eliminating single-use plastic bags

Last month, hundreds of people turned up to similar climate strikes in front of Kelowna City Hall and at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. Portions of Water Street were also shut down during one strike as people lied down around Kelowna City Hall to protest for the cause.

During the Kelowna strikes, a popular “1.5 to stay alive” chant could be heard from rallyists. The phrase implies if politicians and world leaders can’t keep the earth from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world will face an irreversible climate change crisis.

Unlike the Global Strike Rally, similar “Friday’s for Future” climate rallies are held across dozens of Canadian cities every week.

Next global climate strike set to take place in Kelowna on Nov. 29

