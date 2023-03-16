Next round for Kelowna Springs golf course going before council

Amendments to Official Community Plan land designation expected to be approved by council

The future land use of Kelowna Springs golf course will be back in front of council on March 20th.

It is expected that amendments to the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) will be approved by council, changing the land use designation from industrial to private recreation.

If approved the matter will be forwarded to a public hearing.

In the summer of 2022, concern was raised by council over the property being designated as future industrial use under the OCP.

A vote to change the designation in August was defeated in a tie vote on council, and the matter was brought forward again in February this year.

Council voted in favour of amending the OCP at its February 28 regular meeting.

Just days before that meeting, Kelowna Springs was sold to Vancouver-based Denciti Group. The company has stated the golf course will remain operational until the end of the 2023 season.

