NHL all-stars look to hit a home-run for charity in Kelowna this weekend

HOMEBASE slo-pitch tournament raises funds for JoeAnna’s house

The HOMEBASE slo-pitch fundraiser will feature NHL all-stars this weekend.

Former Rockets players, Josh Gorges, Blake Comeau and Luke Shenn will put their star-power behind charity tournament along with a roster of hockey heavy weights.

Proceeds from the tournament, will be in support of the KGH Foundation’s campaign to build JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families of patients travelling to Kelowna General Hospital for advanced medical care.

“We are very competitive, and we do want to win for bragging rights,” Gorges said. “This is our home, this city and community has given us so much. We are very fortunate in what we do that we are able to give back in any way we can.”

The competition was already heating up during the press conference today with an announcement that with every strike-out players will need to donate $200 to JoeAnna’s House.

“Hopefully we don’t have any strike outs but if we do it’s a good way to raise a little bit more money of the charity,” Comeau said.

The charity slo-pitch all-star game begins on Friday, June 29 at Kings Stadium, and will continue Saturday at Mission Sports Field.

For a full schedule of events please visit www.kghfoundation.com/homebase/homebase-event-information/

