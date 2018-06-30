Matthew Abrey

NHL players switch to softball in Kelowna

Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament is raising money for the KGH Foundation

NHL players are trading in their skates for softball gloves this weekend.

The Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament, featuring the players, is being held to raise money for the KGH Foundation.

The event was organized by NHL players Blake Comeau and Josh Gorges, who have ties to Kelowna.

Comeau, winger for the Colorado Avalanche, said he was raised in Kelowna, and wanted to give back to the community. He played with the Kelowna Rockets from 2001 to 2006.

“It was something that was meaningful to us, having young families ourselves,” he said.

Before Friday, Comeau hadn’t played the sport in 15 years.

“I mean the pressure’s on, we have a big fan base here and it’s sold out, so as long as I don’t strike out, it’s a successful day.”

The tournament welcomes teams who will compete Friday and Saturday against two teams of hockey players and their significant others.

