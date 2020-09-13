Matthew Steinberg spent the 2019/20 season playing with Cornell University of the NCAA. (Contributed)

NHL prospect commits to West Kelowna Warriors for 2020/21 season

Matthiew Stienberg was drafted 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club continues to bolster its roster this offseason with the signing of Colorado Avalanche prospect Matthew Stienburg for the 2020-21 season.

The commitment comes with the news that the NCAA Ivy League will not be running their hockey programs in 2020/21.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native was drafted 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft before playing his freshman season with Cornell University (NCAA).

“We are thrilled to have Matthew join the Warriors,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“There was a reason why NHL teams were so high on Matthew, he plays fast, he plays mean and he is relentless on loose pucks.”

The 6’2, 195-pound forward said he is disappointed about the cancellation of Ivy league play but looks forward to returning to Junior for one more year.

“I think we have another special group of guys here at Cornell,” said Stienburg. “With that said I’m trying to take some positives out of this situation and make the most out of my opportunity here in West Kelowna. I came here to win and develop my game further and I think Coach Ferguson and the management team here will give me a great opportunity to do that.”

Stienburg is close with Warriors new recruit Wyllum Deveaux, the pair spent their childhood playing hockey against one another in Nova Scotia.

“I’m really excited to be playing with Wyllum he’s a guy that I met through hockey but never played with besides the odd tournament. He’s a guy that I will be friends with for the rest of my life.”

After the commitment news of Stienburg, the Warriors have dealt forward Brendan Pigeon to the La Ronge Ice Wolves (SJHL) in exchange for future considerations. Pigeon, 19, pulled together a great season scoring 9 goals and 18 assists in 63 games played for the Warriors during the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors would like to welcome Matthew and his family to the City of West Kelowna and the Warriors organization and want to wish Brendan Pigeon all the best moving forward with the LaRonge Ice Wolves.

NHL prospect commits to West Kelowna Warriors for 2020/21 season

Matthiew Stienberg was drafted 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

