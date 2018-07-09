In its fourth year, the Okanagan Charity Classic will be held July 13 and 14. -Image: Contributed

NHLers to tee it up at Okanagan Charity Classic

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation.

By Matthew Abrey

Hockey stars from across the globe, local celebrities and CPGA golf professionals will come together on the golf course next weekend to raise funds for a great cause.

The Okanagan Charity Classic is back for its fourth year, and once again, aims to raise funds for a local children’s charity, while putting on a unique, entertaining weekend of fun.

“Giving back to the community and allowing children to follow their dreams without limitations means a lot to me and is something that I am very passionate about,” says tournament founder and organizer, Patrick Sullivan. “As a kid I was there, and without the support of others in the community I would not be where I am today.”

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation, which assists kids in playing sports without financial limitations. The charity was formed earlier this year by local professional golfers, after the passing of Brent “Moon” Mullin, an influential figure in the golf community. His friends and colleagues felt obligated to keep his lively and giving spirit alive, through the creation of the foundation.

“Brent was an amazing human, highly respected and someone many of us could aspire to be,” says Sullivan. “Helping his cause means a lot to the professional golfers in this event, while aligning perfectly with what the OCC represents.”

Now going into its fourth year, the tournament has raised over $246,400 for local charities.

The list of celebrities attending the event is long, and includes NHL stars Shea Weber, Josh Gorges and Justin Schultz, in addition to Olympic snowboarder, Mark McMorris.

The Okanagan Charity Classic will kick off with a gala event Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at August Luxury Motorcars before the golfing starts Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at Black Mountain Golf Club.

Tickets for the event are available by emailing okanagancharityclassic@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting
Next story
Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Just Posted

Fire near Jackpine Lake

Firefighters are on scene

NHLers to tee it up at Okanagan Charity Classic

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation.

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes performs at Music in the Park

The weekly summer music event will continue this Friday

UBC hosts pollinator picnic in Kelowna

The bee ambassador program creates a buzz about the nectar trail

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Sun Devils sweep Canadians, still unbeaten

Defending BC 18U AAA baseball champs now 27-0-1 with 10 games remaining.

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

A&W introduces Beyond Meat veggie burgers across Canada

The plant-based burger is now available at more than 925 restaurants across Canada

Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Conservation officers say the animal is unusually aggressive and goes right up to people

Canada could raise interest rates this week

Canada faces a number of trade-related uncertainties, including NAFTA talks, U.S. tariffs and the threat of more duties

Most Read