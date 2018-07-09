NHLers to tee it up at Okanagan Charity Classic

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation.

In its fourth year, the Okanagan Charity Classic will be held July 13 and 14. -Image: Contributed

By Matthew Abrey

Hockey stars from across the globe, local celebrities and CPGA golf professionals will come together on the golf course next weekend to raise funds for a great cause.

The Okanagan Charity Classic is back for its fourth year, and once again, aims to raise funds for a local children’s charity, while putting on a unique, entertaining weekend of fun.

“Giving back to the community and allowing children to follow their dreams without limitations means a lot to me and is something that I am very passionate about,” says tournament founder and organizer, Patrick Sullivan. “As a kid I was there, and without the support of others in the community I would not be where I am today.”

This year, the charity of choice will be the Shoot for the “Moon” Foundation, which assists kids in playing sports without financial limitations. The charity was formed earlier this year by local professional golfers, after the passing of Brent “Moon” Mullin, an influential figure in the golf community. His friends and colleagues felt obligated to keep his lively and giving spirit alive, through the creation of the foundation.

“Brent was an amazing human, highly respected and someone many of us could aspire to be,” says Sullivan. “Helping his cause means a lot to the professional golfers in this event, while aligning perfectly with what the OCC represents.”

Now going into its fourth year, the tournament has raised over $246,400 for local charities.

The list of celebrities attending the event is long, and includes NHL stars Shea Weber, Josh Gorges and Justin Schultz, in addition to Olympic snowboarder, Mark McMorris.

The Okanagan Charity Classic will kick off with a gala event Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at August Luxury Motorcars before the golfing starts Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at Black Mountain Golf Club.

Tickets for the event are available by emailing okanagancharityclassic@gmail.com.

