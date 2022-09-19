Nickel Road house being boarded up two days after protest in Kelowna

Boards were seen being put up at a house on Sept. 19 in the 200-block of Nickel Road that has been the subject of recent neighbourhood conflict.

A contracting company was on site around 3:30p.m. on Monday to install the boards, while bystanders and neighbours gathered to watch.

According to neighbours, the house has had a squatting problem, and has had police visit a number of times. A protest was held across the street from the property just two days ago (Sept. 17).

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

Neighbours on scene watching the boards go up told Capital News that they have also been trying to get an RV on the property towed, as it is allegedly four feet onto city property and uninsured.

Two police vehicles also were on-hand during the boarding up, though it is uncertain what role they played.

Several people were seen going in and out of the home, along with multiple pets.

City of Kelownaprotest