Night of Kelowna Comedy raises money for a cause

Funds raised will go toward a PET Scanner for the B.C. Cancer Agency in Kelowna

Stride Mobile Physiotherapy and Mint Hair Studio have partnered with Kelowna Comedy on a Comedy for a Cause event at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. to raise money for a PET Scanner for the B.C. Cancer Agency in Kelowna.

This partnership will allow 100 per cent of the ticket sales to funding the PET Scanner.

Currently, patients have to travel to the B.C. Cancer Agency Vancouver Centre to get a PET/CT scan. The sponsors have teamed up to support the initiative to bring this important diagnostic tool closer to home.

The comedians in this show have been selected by the founder of Kelowna Comedy, Dave Kopp, to represent a diverse cross section of the talent in the Okanagan Valley. Many of Kelowna’s comedians, including those who will be performing on Saturday night, have been featured on Just for Laughs Northwest, Shaw TV’s “Comedy is Fun Live”, and the Okanagan Comedy Festival.

For ticket information visit Kelowna Comedy’s wesbite.

Night of Kelowna Comedy raises money for a cause

