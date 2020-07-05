No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Vernon Search and Rescue was called to help Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search Kalamalka Lake Saturday evening, july 5, for a report of an abandoned Seadoo on Kalamalka Lake. Despite an extensive search of the shore from from Vernon to Oyama by boat and on the Okanagan Rail Trail, no seadoo was found. (VSAR Facebook photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP came up empty in an effort to find a reported abandoned Seadoo.

VSAR was asked to support the RCMP in a search Saturday evening, July 4, for a report of an abandoned Seadoo on Kalamalka Lake.

Search and rescue deployed two boat teams and ground crews to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“After an extensive search of the shores of Kalamalka Lake, from Vernon to Oyama, and speaking to several witnesses, our members were unable to locate the Seadown in question, and were asked to return to the hall,” said VSAR on its Facebook page.

RCMP do not believe there is anything suspicious in regards to the incident, and they don’t believe there is anybody missing.

