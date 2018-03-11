Two IAEA experts examine recovery work on top of Unit 4 of TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station two years after the disaster as part of a mission to review Japan’s plans to decommission the facility. (Greg Webb/IAEA)

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

Seven years after the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan released radioactive elements into the environment, researchers say those elements pose minimal risk to human or salmon health along British Columbia’s coast.

A team of researchers at Simon Fraser University’s nuclear science lab collected soil and salmon samples from the Quesnel and Harrison rivers and used a high-resolution gamma-ray spectroscopy to search for signs of radioactive isotopes.

The isotopes — Cesium 134 and 137 — are fission fragments that do not exist in nature and, therefore, can be directly attributed to nuclear reactions.

Lead chemist Krzysztof Starosta says that while they found evidence of the isotopes in both soil and salmon, the levels measured were very low. The team believes some of the lingering isotopes date back to 1960s nuclear weapons testing and the 1986 Chernobyl explosion.

“The levels found in both the salmon and soil samples remained below Canada’s safety guidelines, posing minimal risk to B.C.’s salmon and human populations,” Starosta said in a release.

He said it has been a relief to know the effects on the region have been so small, even if that was expected given Western Canada’s distance from Japan.

“Proximity to a nuclear disaster is critical, but wind and weather patterns that carry airborne radioisotopes should also be of concerns. Wherever these radioisotopes land, they will eventually decay and release some degree of radiation,” he said.

The team’s findings were published in the Canadian Journal of Chemistry.

The Fukushima disaster occurred March 11, 2011, when a tsunami knocked out power at the seaside Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, causing partial meltdowns in three reactors.

Japan marked the anniversary Sunday with an official ceremony in Tokyo. More than 18,000 people died in the tsunami and 70,000 are still displaced from their homes.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Cool Arts Society celebrates new studio opening
Next story
NDP leader Singh greeted with enthusiasm in Penticton

Just Posted

Concert Review: Okanagan Symphony rings in spring

Prodigy an apt title for OSO performance featuring 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Saints march to first B.C. boys title

Heritage Christian School captures B.C. high school A boys basketball crown in Langley

Fingerstyle folk singer set to serenade the Okanagan

Shawna Caspi brings her mellow folk jams to Vernon March 22 and Kelowna March 28

Kelowna man tackles Jamaica’s Dunn River Falls

Those lucky enough to have conquered the falls will have 90 minutes of memories they won’t forget

Heritage Christian brings Disney classic to life

Kelowna school opens play and some other community events from the area

VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Burnaby South took home their first championship in almost 40 years

Two-vehicle collision on Hollywood Road

Crews responded to the scene a crash just before 2 p.m. near Highway 33 in Kelowna

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

NDP leader Singh greeted with enthusiasm in Penticton

Jagmeet Singh’s JagMeet and Greet rally was attended by about 150 people on Friday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cool Arts Society celebrates new studio opening

Fine arts society showed off new location Friday at Rotary Centre for the Arts

Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

Rockets’ Twarynski signs with NHL’s Flyers

The Kelowna forward had 43 goals in the WHL this season

‘Kind of shocking:’ Several skiers and snowboarders die in tree wells this year

At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells

Most Read