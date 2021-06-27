The Vernon School District is recommending parents make alternate transportation plans in the afternoon of the final two days of the school year, Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29, with a heat warning in effect. District school buses are not equipped with air conditioning. (File photo)

The Vernon School District is recommending parents make alternate transportation plans in the afternoon of the final two days of the school year, Monday and Tuesday, June 28 and 29, with a heat warning in effect. District school buses are not equipped with air conditioning. (File photo)

No air conditioning on buses prompts alert from Okanagan school district

With two days left in calendar year and heat warning in place, Vernon School District asks parents to consider alternate after-school plans if kids are heat sensitive or rides are long

With extreme heat warnings in effect, the Vernon School District has issued an alert to parents.

District buses are not equipped with air conditions.

“Please make alternate PM transportation arrangements if your children heat sensitive and consider alternate arrangements if the bus ride is long,” posted the school district on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, June 27.

The last day of school for students in the district is Tuesday, June 29.

READ MORE: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationHeat waveTransportation

Previous story
Vernon, Kelowna beat heat records Saturday

Just Posted

Geese seek some relief from the heat at Kin Beach when temperatures hit 38.8 C in Vernon on June 26, 2021, in the midst of a heat wave. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon, Kelowna beat heat records Saturday

A cyclist was struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna June 27, 2021. (David Ogilvie - Contributed) A cyclist was struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna June 27, 2021. (David Ogilvie - Contributed)
Cyclist struck on highway in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle collision Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Air ambulance lands at scene of Westside Road crash

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP bring their pups to work to mark the unofficial national holiday that lands on the first Friday after Father’s Day, June 25, 2021. (Facebook)
PHOTOS: North Okanagan RCMP bring dogs to work