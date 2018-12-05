No answer yet to source of oily substance in Kamloops river

A statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says information continues to be gathered to determine if a violation of federal law has taken place.

This rainbow-coloured substance was found on the shoreline near Overlander Drive and Harrington Road in Westsyde. Photograph By JESSICA WALLACE

– Kamloops This Week

Environment and Climate Change Canada continues to investigate a mysterious substance in the North Thompson River. In a recent update to this newspaper, the federal agency released this statement:

“Environment and Climate Change Canada continues to gather information to determine if a violation of federal law has taken place. As this matter is still under investigation, we cannot provide further information at this time.”

The investigation followed reports of what appeared to be an oily sheen on the river’s surface and along the shoreline off of Overlander Drive and Harrington Road in Westsyde.

A resident had brought it to the attention of KTW and said he had discovered the rainbow-coloured substance while walking his dog, noticing it daily since he moved to the area in the summer.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline runs parallel to that stretch of river. Trans Mountain told KTW the substance did not originate from its pipeline.

Following stories in Kamloops This Week, another resident contacted the newspaper and said he has also seen the substance.

“I spent many hours playing and exploring along the North Thompson riverbank,” the Black Pines resident said.

“One of my greatest fascinations was all the small pools and seeps along the bank with a rainbow-type sheen. This has been happening for a long time and I am sure it is a natural condition.”

In an earlier update, Environment Canada said it continued to investigate the cause of the substance, including the possibility of natural sources.

Read more: Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

The cause to date remains unclear.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.