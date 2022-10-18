No arrests, no updates after Shuswap man fatally stabbed in Kelowna

The incident happened on Oct. 9 at about 12:43 a.m.

More than a week after a man was fatally stabbed following an altercation in downtown Kelowna there are still no arrests.

Officers responded to an altercation on Oct. 9 in the 300-block of Water Street on Oct. 9, at about 12:43 a.m. Once on scene, they found a man lying in the grass while another man attempted life-saving measures.

The 32-year-old victim who died at the scene is not being identified, however, RCMP is confirming he was a Shuswap resident.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera explained that the investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for witnesses to the incident.

Those who have not spoken with RCMP are asked to call (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-63746.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Harvey in Kelowna

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fatal stabbingKelownaSalmon ArmShuswap