No bed or bath snatched in attempted smash and grab

Kamloops RCMP search for driver who drove through doors of business

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was perhaps trying to get access to a store ‘beyond’ business hours.

Just before 5:30 a.m. police responded to a commercial alarm at Bed, Bath and Beyond, where they found the front doors of the business smashed after a vehicle tried to drive through them.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie no entry was gained through the second set of doors.

“Video surveillance shows a light-coloured Chevrolet Cruze driving through the doors,” said Shelkie. “ The video does not show the driver clearly, but it appears he is Caucasian.”

If you witnesses this collision or have any information please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

