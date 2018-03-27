Kamloops this Week

No bed or bath snatched in attempted smash and grab

Kamloops RCMP search for driver who drove through doors of business

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was perhaps trying to get access to a store ‘beyond’ business hours.

Just before 5:30 a.m. police responded to a commercial alarm at Bed, Bath and Beyond, where they found the front doors of the business smashed after a vehicle tried to drive through them.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie no entry was gained through the second set of doors.

“Video surveillance shows a light-coloured Chevrolet Cruze driving through the doors,” said Shelkie. “ The video does not show the driver clearly, but it appears he is Caucasian.”

If you witnesses this collision or have any information please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

